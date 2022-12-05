Watch Now
Finley Alexander - The Ripple Effect of your words and actions

Posted at 4:58 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 16:58:45-05

Recent incidents of celebrities behaving badly and making offensive comments have set the scene for a Money Monday reminder that we’re not just in this world by ourselves.

When we choose to do something or say something, that has a ripple effect. If affects your future self, and it can often impact your friends and family.

So, remember to think before you speak. And remember that you have a choice every day.

