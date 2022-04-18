Finley Alexander - Take control of your Taxes

Taxes are no one's favorite topic, unless of course, we're talking about how to save on them.

Kyle Winkfield, of Finley Alexander Wealth Management, says instead of just focusing on taxes from year-to-year, you should look at taxes in the long-term. Being strategic about how and when you make money decisions can have a significant impact on how much you owe the IRS.

Here are a few things to consider:

Pay what you owe, but nothing more.

Work with a forward planning tax strategist.

