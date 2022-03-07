Finley Alexander - Money Monday: The Psychology of Money

Words Matter -- the words you use in money conversations make a difference. It’s basically no different than positive and negative self-talk around other things in your life.
Money Monday expert, Kyle Winkfield, of Finley Alexander Wealth Management, recommends 3 things to help improve your ‘money talk’.
- Analyze how you’re speaking
- Reframe what you’ve been saying
- Address the issues so they can be fixed
