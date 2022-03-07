Finley Alexander - Money Monday: The Psychology of Money

Watch
Words Matter -- the words you use in money conversations make a difference. It’s basically no different than positive and negative self-talk around other things in your life.

Money Monday expert, Kyle Winkfield, of Finley Alexander Wealth Management, recommends 3 things to help improve your ‘money talk’.

  1. Analyze how you’re speaking
  2. Reframe what you’ve been saying
  3. Address the issues so they can be fixed

To learn more about the psychology of money and lots of other great financial information, click here.

