Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Find your perfect fall style at Rack Room Shoes, now open in Hagerstown

Screenshot 2025-09-19 123502.png
Midday Maryland
Screenshot 2025-09-19 123502.png
Posted

Rack Room Shoes recently unveiled its 8,400-square-foot store at Centre at Hagerstown!

Just in time for the new school year, families can conveniently shop back-to-school footwear for kids, along with casual, dress, athletic, and work footwear for adults. Rack Room Shoes has all your favorite brands like New Balance, Birkenstock, Crocs, Converse, and more!


Rack Room Shoes is now open in Hagerstown
Find your perfect fall style at Rack Room Shoes, now open in Hagerstown

Rack Room in Hagerstown has partnered with Shoes The Fit to provide shoes to kids in need in the community. Customers can take advantage of special deals like the signature "Buy One Get One 50% Off" program, free ship to home if you don't find your size in store, and convenient store pick up options.

Rack Room Shoes in Hagerstown is open 10-9 Monday-Saturday and 11-6 on Sundays. Learn more here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are