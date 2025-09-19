Find your perfect fall style at Rack Room Shoes, now open in Hagerstown

Rack Room Shoes recently unveiled its 8,400-square-foot store at Centre at Hagerstown!

Just in time for the new school year, families can conveniently shop back-to-school footwear for kids, along with casual, dress, athletic, and work footwear for adults. Rack Room Shoes has all your favorite brands like New Balance, Birkenstock, Crocs, Converse, and more!





Rack Room in Hagerstown has partnered with Shoes The Fit to provide shoes to kids in need in the community. Customers can take advantage of special deals like the signature "Buy One Get One 50% Off" program, free ship to home if you don't find your size in store, and convenient store pick up options.

Rack Room Shoes in Hagerstown is open 10-9 Monday-Saturday and 11-6 on Sundays. Learn more here.