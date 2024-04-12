Fill a Glass with Hope at Shoppers

The American Dairy Association North East, representing 9,000 dairy farmers from New York to Northern Virginia, is partnering with Shoppers Food stores to raise money for Fill A Glass With Hope, a fresh milk distribution campaign.

Money raised by Shoppers customers at checkout will allow the Maryland Food Bank and Capital-Area Food Bank to purchase fresh milk to distribute to local food pantries and members of the community in need.

Milk is one of the most requested and least stocked items at food pantries, and a staple in many recipes. With children home from school for summer, the need becomes even greater.

The Shoppers campaign runs April 11 - May 16. Customers can donate $1, $3 or $5 at checkout.

To donate, visit your nearest Shoppers store, or click here to learn more.