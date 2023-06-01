Fill A Glass With Hope - American Dairy Association

American Dairy Association North East has partnered with Safeway to raise money to provide fresh milk distribution to regional food banks and food pantries. Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks, but one of the least donated due to refrigeration needs for milk.

The program is especially important in the summer months, when kids lose access to free school lunches and families’ reliance on food assistance drastically increases. The Maryland Food Bank says 1 in 3 Marylanders struggle with food insecurity.

Milk is the top food source for calcium, potassium, and vitamin D, three of the four nutrients that are most likely to be missing in the American diet.

Fill a a Glass with Hope runs through June 30, 2023. You can donate at your local Safeway store, or learn more here.