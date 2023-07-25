FICO - Chelsea Football Club

FICO, the nation's top credit scoring company, is partnering with the world famous Chelsea Football Club to "kick off" a fun campaign aimed at bringing financial literacy to consumers.

As Chelsea returns to the United States for a special summer tour, FICO will partner with the team for the Fields of Financial Empowerment campaign.

At each of the team's five US stops, FICO will hold a workshop about the importance of understanding, monitoring, and improving your credit scores. Children from underserved communities will be invited to participate in workshops, meet the team, and even take in a game!

Learn more and find the schedule of workshops here.