Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

FICO - Chelsea Football Club

Posted at 2:21 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 14:21:53-04

FICO, the nation's top credit scoring company, is partnering with the world famous Chelsea Football Club to "kick off" a fun campaign aimed at bringing financial literacy to consumers.

As Chelsea returns to the United States for a special summer tour, FICO will partner with the team for the Fields of Financial Empowerment campaign.

At each of the team's five US stops, FICO will hold a workshop about the importance of understanding, monitoring, and improving your credit scores. Children from underserved communities will be invited to participate in workshops, meet the team, and even take in a game!

Learn more and find the schedule of workshops here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices