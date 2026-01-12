Fello is celebrating 65 years of strengthening communities and helping people with disabilities live the lives they choose on their own terms.





Learn more about how Fello is creating inclusive spaces for people with disabilities

Fello helps people with disabilities live the lives they choose

From inclusive housing and employment support to behavioral health care and daily services, Fello is helping to transform what support means with new and innovative strategies. Fello Communities are affordable, inclusive, and accessible housing where people of all walks of life can choose how and where they live. The organization strives to help create inclusive spaces for connection and community across the state.

As Fello looks towards 2026 and beyond, they hope to expand Fello Communities and launch their community hub and resource center at the Annapolis Mall.

