FEED and Clarins

Launched in 2011, the Clarins and FEED partnership provides support to the ongoing work of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and No Kid Hungry (NKH) in the United States, helping fund over 36 million school meals by the end of 2021.

Each meal partnership truly makes a difference to the child who receives it—and for some, it may be the only meal they receive all day. Not only do guaranteed nutritious meals give children the energy they need to focus and learn but they also give parents an incentive to send their children to school.

FEED founder Lauren Bush Lauren discusses the 10th anniversary of the Clarins & FEED partnership, the children they help around the world, the new short film about their journey, and how people can get involved.

