FedEx - Holiday Surge

2020 was a record year for holiday shopping and shipping, and 2021 is shaping up to break even those records.

FedEx is hiring for 90,000 jobs and expanding facilities and tech to help meet holiday demand. The company will also ships and deliver seven days a week, and is looking into automating some tasks for efficiency.

Consumers should shop and ship early to avoid delays and headaches. With your list complete, you'll have to time enjoy the season!

