FashionEASTa 2024

FashionEASTa is Harbor East’s largest event of the year and the runway returns to Aliceanna Street on Saturday, June 1 from 12pm-5pm!

The fun kicks off with live music from Yani at noon with shopping, and cocktails and lite bites from area restaurants.

Then, 80 models will strut their stuff in the hottest looks from 9 Harbor East retailers, from on-trend to classic-cool, boho to buttoned-up, and glam to athleisure there’s something for everyone!

The party continues following the show, with all looks on the runway available to shop throughout the day! FashionEASTa is free and open to the public, with VIP tickets available to get closer to the runway.

VIP tickets include seats for the show, food and beverage vouchers, VIP branded swag bag, free parking, and entrance to the VIP after party at Maximon!

Learn more and get VIP tickets here.