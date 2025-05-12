Far & Dotter now open in Pikesville

Joining the flagship location in Timonium and a second store in Elkton, Far & Dotter is now open in Pikesville! Launched in partnership with Viola, a brand founded by former NBA star Al Harrington, the Pikesville location is the third for Curio Wellness’s Far & Dotter.

Far & Dotter offers both curated health products as well as holistic spa services. The concept is designed to normalize product use by integrating it into a broader health and wellness retail experience. Products are developed to deliver targeted wellness benefits, supporting everyday quality of life, from sleep and digestion to stress relief and overall balance.

The Pikesville location marks a major milestone in Curio’s growing footprint and commitment to community-centered care.

