Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition

Posted at 1:31 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 13:31:59-05

Love and Hip Hop is back - family style!

VH1's smash reality series Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hip Edition premiered this week, and star Amara La Negra says this is the best season yet. Viewers can expect the some drama, hookups, and tension, and also enjoy seeing the starts become more honest and vulnerable with each other and themselves.

Getting the group together away from the pressures of social media and celebrity allowed many stars to reconnect and make new friends against the stunning backdrop of beautiful Jamaica.

Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition airs on VH1 Mondays at 8pm. Learn more here.

Learn more and follow Amara La Negra here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices