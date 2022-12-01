Love and Hip Hop is back - family style!

VH1's smash reality series Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hip Edition premiered this week, and star Amara La Negra says this is the best season yet. Viewers can expect the some drama, hookups, and tension, and also enjoy seeing the starts become more honest and vulnerable with each other and themselves.

Getting the group together away from the pressures of social media and celebrity allowed many stars to reconnect and make new friends against the stunning backdrop of beautiful Jamaica.

Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition airs on VH1 Mondays at 8pm. Learn more here.

Learn more and follow Amara La Negra here.

