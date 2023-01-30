Family Meal Planning

January is a great time to start healthy habits and realistic ways to maintain them for the rest of the year. Meal planning is a great way to get into a healthy routine!

One pot meals make life easy. One Pot Lasagna Pasta uses lean beef as the base for this comforting, yummy dinner. It even sneaks some veggies into the sauce!

It's vacation in a glass with this Pomegranate Tropical Smoothie recipe from POM Wonderful. Every bottle has the juice of whole pressed fruits and nothing else!

No more boring salads! This citrus spinach salad is full of bold flavors and pistachios for added crunch and protein.

