Fall Wellness with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Posted at 2:10 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 14:10:44-04

As the world continues to deal with the pandemic, staying healthy is more important than ever. That’s why Fall wellness is all about taking pro-active steps that can help keep us safe and healthy. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe joins us with some of her top picks.

Tru Niagen supports healthy aging by supporting cellular function and helping to maintain overall health.

Repair your skin while you sleep with CeraVe's Nightly Exfoliating Treatment.

Cooler temperatures can contribute to dry scalp and hair. Aunt Jackie's Curls and Coils Hydrate Me leave in conditioner leaves your hair silky smooth and manageable.

