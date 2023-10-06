With the kids back in school and moderate weather, Fall is a fantastic, less expensive, and pleasant time to get away. Travel expert Rachel Rudwall is here to share some Fall travel tips and inspiration!

Michigan is the perfect Fall getaway. Be inspired by more an 19 million acres of forest and foliage, or take in a pro or college football game all around the state! Plan your trip here.

If you have your eye on glitz and glamour, consider the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, with properties in fun gaming destinations like Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and New Orleans.

Keep all of your devices powered up, or set up a campsite movie night with Yoshino Portable Power.

