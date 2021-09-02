Fall Must Haves from Margo Burr

Fall must have’s from Margo Burr

With Fall quickly approaching, you’ll want to have all of Fashion and Lifestyle Expert Margo Burr’s ‘must haves’ for the season.

Collagen Peptide Face Moisturizer by Olay offers 24 hours of hydration without a sticky, greasy or heavy feeling.

For more information, click here.

Renewal Rose Gold Necklace exhibits a modest design with an understated charm, and doubles as a locket.

For more information, click here.

2-N-1 Hair and Skin Moisturizer is great for dry skin and also promotes healthy hair growth.

For more information, click here.

Berry Cleanse Foam Wash is packed with antioxidants from plant extracts, making it perfect for sensitive skin.

For more information, click here.

Multi-use Bioactive Dry Beauty Oil helps re-balance the skin’s microbiome for healthy skin.

For more information, click here.

