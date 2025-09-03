Opera Baltimore is thrilled to be in its 17th Season of fully-staged opera, concert opera, civic practice programs, free community concerts, and educational programs for all ages.

From free outdoor concerts in local parks to grand opera at Stephens Hall in Towson and intimate concert productions at the Engineers Club, Opera Baltimore brings the drama, the beauty, and the voice to every corner of the city.





Get your calendars ready for Opera Baltimore's 25-26 season

Fall for Opera Baltimore this season

Enjoy the Fall for Opera free concert series this September. The event on September 4 in Mt. Vernon features a community sing-along of “Va pensiero” - lyrics and track are avaialbe on the Opera Baltimore website! Then, experience Fall for Opera at The Lot on September 6, their first performance in the Hamilton/Lauraville neighborhood.

In October, see the spectacle of grand opera in full voice. Puccini’s Tosca hits the stage Oct 10 & 12 at Stephens Hall in Towson, complete with orchestra, sets, costumes, and a thrilling story.

This spring, see Opera Baltimore at home. This season’s concert operas—Donizetti’s Lucrezia Borgia and Debussy’s Pelléas et Mélisande—bring unforgettable music into one of Baltimore’s most intimate historic spaces.

Learn more and buy tickets and subscriptions here.