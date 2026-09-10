Fall grocery shopping just got more rewarding. Weis Markets customers can now earn points on everyday purchases and redeem them for discounts on seasonal favorites through their new Fall Rewards program.

Customers earn points on regular purchases through October 7, then redeem those points between September 17 and October 7 on autumn essentials like Certified Angus Beef chuck roast, Weis boneless ham steak, fresh russet potatoes, Premio sausage, Coca-Cola products, and Hungry Jack pancake mix.



Learn about Fall Rewards at Weis Markets “Fall" for big season savings at Weis Markets

The seasonal program joins several year-round savings opportunities at Weis Markets. Their Grocery Rewards program provides consistent discounts throughout all store locations, while the Price Lock program protects shoppers from seasonal price spikes on high-demand items.

Weekly Hot Buys add fresh rotating deals every week, helping customers plan their shopping lists around current sales and stretch their grocery budgets further.

The Fall Rewards program requires free Weis Rewards membership. Sign up and find participating locations at weismarkets.com.

