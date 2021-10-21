Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Fall Essentials with Margo Burr

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:24 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 14:24:31-04

When it comes to fall, no one knows the essentials like Fashion and Lifestyle Expert Margo Burr.

As you transition from season to season, your skin will need some help keeping up. That’s why you should consider Olay Vitamin C + Peptide 24.

Master the art of letting go and living for the moment with the original Buddha Board. You will love getting into your creative zen with these products.

If there’s something we all need, it’s a wireless charging pad. Hang Accessories Wireless Charging Pads come in a variety of fashionable colors.

For more information on all of Margo’s Fall Essentials, visit ItsMargoBurr.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019