Faithfully Gifted Hearts Inc is proving youths are more than their environment

Every kid can make a difference, and youths are more than their environment. That's the motto behind 15 year old Sha'Miyae Hinton-Knight's non-profit, Faithfully Gifted Hearts Inc.





Learn more about Faithfully Gifted Hearts, Inc

Sha'Miyae and her siblings are empowering youth voices through Faithfully Gift Hearts by feeding those in need, hosting workshops to help young people understand how to start a business, advocating with Let’s Thrive Baltimore against gun violence, and hosting a Christmas giveaway for kids without presents. Over the last two years, Faithfully Gifted Hearts has provided coats and gifts to more than 500 children.

Faithfully Gifted Hearts mission is to help kids understand that they should not allow anyone or anything to stop them from getting to their goals, and their founder serves as living proof that anyone at any age can help people and make a difference.

