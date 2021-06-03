Facebook Messenger Safety

There has been a big increase in online crime and scams since the pandemic started. June marks Internet Safety Month, and Facebook is helping users recognize and report Messenger scams.

Facebook Messenger uses many safety features to make their users feel comfortable and safe. These include safety notices - popups powered by AI that help identify scammers and help you decide if you'd like to interact with someone, and a separate folder for message requests. This folder contains messages from people you haven't interacted with before and blocks links and photos until you allow them.

Other red flags for scams include someone asking you for personal or banking info, poor grammar or spelling, and someone asking you to take the conversation offline. If you believe you're being targeting by a scammer, do not interact with the, report the message, and block the sender.

Learn more here.