Exploring Towson with The W Home Group

Baltimore and the surrounding counties are full of unique neighborhoods, each with their own distinct culture, lifestyle options, local businesses, and activities. Each week, The W Home Group will highlight their favorite neighborhoods to sell in and what makes each one so distinctive.

Today we’re with W Home Group Associate Broker Kelly Schuit and we’re touring Towson. While this neighborhood is known for being a college town, Towson is really so much more. It’s a short commute to Baltimore, and easily accessible to major highways.

Towson boasts great restaurants, family activities, and highly regarded schools. Costs for homes range from $200K to $2M.

One of its most popular business, Route One Apparel, showcases Maryland pride at its best. They sell anything and everything that relates to our state and exhibits local pride.

