Explore York

York County, Pennsylvania is a great weekend road trip destination for those looking to travel but still stay close to home. Just a short one hour drive north from Baltimore, York County offers delicious farm-to-table food, fun outdoor activities for the whole family, and fascinating history.

York is a nature lovers paradise, offering miles of hiking and biking trails to view the gorgeous fall leaves. Came back for winter skiing and tubing too!

Ice cream lovers will find what they're looking for in York. Area dairy farms make their own ice cream on the premises and even offer animal petting and other activities for the little ones!

