Explore Towson with W Home Group

Towson is a bustling college town just 20 minute north of downtown Baltimore noted for its distinctive neighborhoods, community events, diversity, and walkability. It's also home to a 47 year bridal institution - Gamberdella. The shop offers custom gowns, one on one shopping experiences, and exceptional customer service for clients in Maryland and beyond - the store is a popular travel destination for brides excited about the Gamberdella experience!

In addition to great shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants, Towson has so much to offer in their community events. From block parties and festivals in neighborhoods like Rodgers Forge or Anneslie to full town events like Feet on the Street, the Towsontown Festival, and a local farmer's market in the summer, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Nature and pet lovers can hike Loch Raven Reservoir or one of the many park trails in the area. For commuters, Towson is convenient to 695, 83, and 70.

There are a number of housing types available in Towson, including rental options. Townhomes, rowhomes, and condos are typically a more affordable options for new families or post-college grads, and single family homes typically start in the low 400s.

