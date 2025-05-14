Explore Timonium with the W Home Group

Baltimore and the surrounding counties are full of unique neighborhoods, each with their own distinct culture, lifestyle options, local businesses, and activities. Each week, The W Home Group will highlight their favorite neighborhoods to sell in and what makes each one so distinctive.

Timonium is home to W Home Group's main offices, and an easy commute for owner and associate broker Kelly Schuit. It's also packed with amenities, shopping, restaurants, and spaces like Sweat Performance, a high energy, boot-camp style workout space. At Sweat Performance, you can build strength and improve your health or take your athletic training to the next level, all while enjoying the support of a community committed to helping you reach your goals.

With lots of housing options and highly rated schools, Timonium is one of the most sought after zip codes in the county. For business owners, there are also several commercial locations available. Timonium is attractive to everyone from couples who are downsizing to new families buying their first home, and options include condos and townhomes starting in the mid 200s to single family homes, which can vary in price depending on size and location.

In such a popular area, working with an experience and knowledgeable agent makes a difference. That's why the W Home Group is the number one team of agents in Maryland, formed with the best of the best agents. The W Home Group also has access to off market listings and can help get a deal in place before the home even hits sites like Zillow or Redfin.

Learn more and contact Kelly here.