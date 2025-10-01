Explore the Glen Arm community and Prigel Family Farms with W Home Group

When looking for a home to buy, the surrounding community and local businesses can mean just as much as the house.

Nestled in the heart of Baltimore County, Prigel Family Farm in Glen Arm is more than just a spot for fresh milk and delicious homemade ice cream, it’s a local treasure and a cornerstone of the community. No matter the season, there's always something to look forward to at Prigel. This fall, enjoy the Fall Fiesta, Pumpkin Painting, Hayrides, and more, and be sure to check out their German style Christmas market during the holiday season!





We're touring Prigel Family Creamery with W Home Group

When showing potential homebuyers around Glen Arm, W Home Group agents Julia Neal and Dominique Benoit love highlighting places like Prigel Family Creamery for their clients. Touring local businesses and the community is a great way to introduce buyers to the lifestyle they’d be stepping into. From the beauty of nearby reservoirs to the strong network of small businesses and genuinely friendly people, Glen Arm offers a welcoming, deeply rooted community.

