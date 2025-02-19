Explore Owings Mills with The W Home Group

Baltimore and the surrounding counties are full of unique neighborhoods, each with their own distinct culture, lifestyle options, local businesses, and activities. Each week, The W Home Group will highlight their favorite neighborhoods to sell in and what makes each one so distinctive.

This week, we're heading to Owings Mills with agent Gus Ponton. Gus is a resident of Owings Mills and loves its diversity, convenience, and community feel. The Original Chicken Box is a family friendly small business with an amazing menu of chicken, seafood, waffles, and more!

Recent residential construction combined with up and coming retail spaces like Foundry Row and Mill Station make Owings Mills an attractive destination. It's also convenient to 795 for commuters.

The average home price in Owings Mills is $388,000, which is below average for Maryland, making it an affordable option as well.

