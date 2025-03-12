Explore Overlea Fullerton with the W Home Group

Baltimore and the surrounding counties are full of unique neighborhoods, each with their own distinct culture, lifestyle options, local businesses, and activities. Each week, The W Home Group will highlight their favorite neighborhoods to sell in and what makes each one so distinctive.

Overlea Fullerton is a small, charming community in Baltimore County. Residents love the local businesses, great parks, neighborhood library, and walkability. It's the kind of neighborhood that families stay in generation after generation.

Franks Pizza and Pasta has been a staple in the community since 1985. The family-owned restaurant was recently featured in a viral review, and business is booming! In addition to their amazing cheesesteak, Franks has great pizza, pasta, entrees, and more.

Overlea Fullerton is the perfect place for first time home buyers and new families. There are a variety of styles available, and homes are reasonably priced. For investors or DIYers, there are also great rehab opportunities available. For commuters, the neighborhood is convenient to 695 and just 20 minutes from downtown Baltimore.

