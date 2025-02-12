Explore Middle River with W Home Group

Baltimore and the surrounding counties are full of unique neighborhoods, each with their own distinct culture, lifestyle options, local businesses, and activities. Each week, The W Home Group will highlight their favorite neighborhoods to sell in and what makes each one so distinctive.

This week, we're exploring Middle River with agent Dave Brown. Dave is a resident of Middle River, and loves the diversity and dining scene. Michael's Cafe, a Timonium staple for more than 40 years, also has a location in Middle River. They offer a fantastic menu featuring crab cakes, steaks, and great happy hour options, all with wonderful ambiance and service.

Middle River is an up and coming area that's full of mixed use space for living, working, shopping, and dining. It's also convenient to 95 and 695 for commuters.

The average home price in Middle River is $375,000 - $400,000, whith condos, single family, and planned development homes all available.

