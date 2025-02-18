Explore Maryland’s beautiful scenic byways during their 25th anniversary

Maryland’s Scenic Byways are celebrating 25 years! Despite being a smaller state, Maryland is jam-packed with things to see and do from the mountains to the sea.

The 18 Scenic Byways offer ready-made travel plans and tips, sure to help make great memories. Byways feature history, culture, culinary delights, boutique shopping, art and picture-perfect views.

If you're planning a trip in Maryland, either a staycation close by or a part of the state you've never seen, The Maryland Office of Tourism offers a number of free resources to help plan a great road trip or getaway.

