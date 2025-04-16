Explore Lutherville with the W Home Group

Baltimore and the surrounding counties are full of unique neighborhoods, each with their own distinct culture, lifestyle options, local businesses, and activities. Each week, The W Home Group will highlight their favorite neighborhoods to sell in and what makes each one so distinctive.

Today we're in Lutherville with agent Jason Enrique. Lutherville is an easy commute to Baltimore City and close to amenities while still being a smaller, tight knit community. For nearly 8 years, it's been home to Karma Boutique. If you're looking for a fun, unique gift, a new outfit, or great accessories, Karma is the place for you! They also stock items from local vendors like Mouth Party Caramels and Lotus Jewelry.

Lutherville is the perfect place to live, work, and play. Historic Lutherville is full of unique, charming homes, and there are plenty of local parks and the Loch Raven Reservoir is nearby for nature lovers. The community is mostly made up of single family homes, and the average home price is about $478,000.

Homes in Lutherville go quickly, so working with an experience and knowledgeable agent makes a difference. That's why the W Home Group is the number one team of agents in Maryland, formed with the best of the best agents.

Contact Jason Enrique at 410-458-8133, or learn more about the W Home Group here.