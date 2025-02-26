Explore Hunt Valley with The W Home Group

Baltimore and the surrounding counties are full of unique neighborhoods, each with their own distinct culture, lifestyle options, local businesses, and activities. Each week, The W Home Group will highlight their favorite neighborhoods to sell in and what makes each one so distinctive.

Today, we're heading to Hunt Valley with agent Mike Myslinski. Located in northern Baltimore County, Hunt Valley gives you all of the beauty of country living with the convenience of being close to great shopping, dining, and small businesses.

If you recently bought a home or are just looking for a refresh, North Furnishings is the perfect place to start in Hunt Valley. At North Furnishings, you can find high end, name brand pieces at affordable prices. They sell vintage items as well as brands like Restoration Hardware, Arhaus, and Ralph Lauren. Owner Patrick North loves Hunt Valley's great sense of community and support for local business owners.

Hunt Valley is conveniently located to I-83 and 695, and commuters can be in Baltimore City in about 30 minutes. There is a competitive real estate market there, especially for more affordable town homes and condos, but having the right agent and team on your side can help make a difference.

