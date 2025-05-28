Explore Hereford with the W Home Group

Baltimore and the surrounding counties are full of unique neighborhoods, each with their own distinct culture, lifestyle options, local businesses, and activities. Each week, The W Home Group will highlight their favorite neighborhoods to sell in and what makes each one so distinctive.

This week, agent Mike Myslinkski is showing off his hometown of Hereford. Located in northern Baltimore County close to the Pennsylvania border, Hereford is a perfect destination for those looking for lots of space and a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. Genesee Valley Outdoor Learning Center knows all about the importance of connecting to nature. Their programs include summer day camps, field trips, corporate retreats, a robust early childhood program, and more.

Hereford is a highly sought after area, and inventory can be limited. Housing options tend towards traditional single family homes on lots of land, and most homes start in the low 600s. The W Home Group has access to off market listings and can help get a deal in place before the home even hits sites like Zillow or Redfin, especially when working with an experienced and knowledgeable agent. That's why the W Home Group is the number one team of agents in Maryland,

Learn more here, or contact Mike directly at 410-952-0286.