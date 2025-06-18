Explore Hampden with the W Home Group

Baltimore and the surrounding counties are full of unique neighborhoods, each with their own distinct culture, lifestyle options, local businesses, and activities. Each week, The W Home Group will highlight their favorite neighborhoods to sell in and what makes each one so distinctive.

Situated just north of downtown Baltimore, Hampden is an artistic, creative neighborhoods filled with shops, restaurants, and tourist attractions like the famed Avenue and 34th Street. It's an attractive location for small business owners like Shawn Chopra, owner of good neighbor. This comforting cafe is a welcoming, inclusive space where guests and patrons can feel at home. Love it so much you wish you could stay? good neighbor recently opened a guest house, allowing for the perfect calm, serene space to reset and rejuvenate yourself.

Residents love the quirky, unique atmosphere in Hampden, and it has lots of great yearly events like holiday parades, the Miracle on 34th Street, Trick or Treat on The Avenue, and more. For commuters, it's right of 83 and just 10 minutes from the Inner Harbor. With an average price point in the mid 300s, it's also attractive as an affordable options for families or first time buyers.

