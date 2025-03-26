Explore Glyndon with the W Home Group

Baltimore and the surrounding counties are full of unique neighborhoods, each with their own distinct culture, lifestyle options, local businesses, and activities. Each week, The W Home Group will highlight their favorite neighborhoods to sell in and what makes each one so distinctive.

W Home agent Ryan Hollander loves his hometown of Glyndon. Located in northern Baltimore County, Glyndon gives the best of rural living with a suburban feel. Glyndon is also home to Black Eyed Susan Coffee Candy Cream and More, a one stop shop celebrating all things Maryland. Black Eyed Susan is perfect for gifts and gourmet snacks, coffee, and tea, as well as themed or personalized gift baskets!

Because of the small town charm, strong small businesses, and fun community events, the housing market in Glyndon is competitive. While buyers can find historic gems plus newer townhomes and condos, inventory is low. Working with an agent like Ryan who knows the town and the market there can give buyers an advantage.

