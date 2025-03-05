Explore Fells Point with the W Home Group

Baltimore and the surrounding counties are full of unique neighborhoods, each with their own distinct culture, lifestyle options, local businesses, and activities. Each week, The W Home Group will highlight their favorite neighborhoods to sell in and what makes each one so distinctive.

Today we're off to historic Fells point with agent Shannon Smith. Fells Point is a community hub where something is always happening. You can find great bakeries and cafes like Pitango, some of Baltimore's best sushi at Nanami, and even the W Home Group offices - all on one block!

The Sedona House is also located in Fells Point. The well-being studio offers a wide variety of classes in meditation, yoga, mindfulness, somatic breathing, and more. Beginners are always welcome, and new clients can take advantage of Sedona Houses' introductory offer and enjoy 30 days of unlimited daily classes for $59.99.

Fells Point is a charming, walkable community with many historic homes available. Working with an agent who not only knows the city but is also familiar with the inspection process for older homes is paramount. That's why the W Home Group is the number one team of agents in Maryland, formed with the best of the best agents.

