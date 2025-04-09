Explore Cape St. Claire with the W Home Group

Baltimore and the surrounding counties are full of unique neighborhoods, each with their own distinct culture, lifestyle options, local businesses, and activities. Each week, The W Home Group will highlight their favorite neighborhoods to sell in and what makes each one so distinctive.

Today we're in Cape St. Claire with agent Jessica Dulaney. Cape St. Claire is a waterfront community just 15 minutes from downtown Annapolis and 40 minutes from downtown Baltimore. Residents support small businesses in the Cape St. Claire Shopping Plaza, including local favorite Bella's Liquors. Bella's is a 4th generation family owned and operated store with a great rewards program and lots of love for their community. Check out their weekly tastings, which serve as fundraisers for local charities.

With plenty of waterfront access, play spaces, and community events, Cape St. Claire is the perfect place to raise a family. Area schools are highly rated, and events like the Strawberry Festival, Trick or Treat in the Plaza, and fire truck Santa Visits will keep your little ones engaged and moving!

Cape St. Claire is a small community, and the housing market is competitive. Working with an agent like Jessica who knows the area and has access to early listings as well as having a pre-approval can help speed up the process.

Get in touch with Jessica Dulaney on instagram at @jessicasoldmaryland or contact the W Home Group here.