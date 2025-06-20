Exploravision celebrates young inventors with world changing solutions

This year marks the 33rd anniversary of Exploravision, the world's largest K-12 student science competition. This event honors national student winners who have produced amazing inventions to help overcome some of the world’s greatest challenges.

Exploravision asks teams of young scientists to think of a problem the world will face in the next ten years and devise a solution for it.

This year's winner in the grades 4-6 competition was the Electro-Buzz robot, which helps pollinate crops and flowers while supporting and protect native plants while supporting the bee population. Other winners included special eyeglasses for people who use sign language, a cutting edge drone to help fight wildfires, and a device used to reduce and predict seizures using AI.

Exploravision helps prepare leaders for the future and inspire change, while developing skills like research, collaboration, communication, and problem solving.

Learn more about this year's competition and winners here.