Experience VidantaWorld Riviera Maya with Travel Mom

If you're looking for the perfect destination for your next romantic getaway, girls trip, or family vacation, VidantaWorld Riviera Maya Mexico should be on your list!

This luxurious one of a kind destination has something for everyone. Enjoy a day at the Jungala Aqua Experience, featuring thrilling rides, slides, and pools plus an luxurious spa, private cabanas, and more.

There are also more than 20 food options to choose, from a laid back beach bite to gourmet fine dining.

From now through January 26, you can save during booking - choose three nights and get a fourth free, or book five nights and receive seven!

Learn more and book your trip here.

Follow The Travel Mom on social media @thetravelmom for a great giveaway to VidantaWorld plus so much more!