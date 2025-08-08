Whether you're curious about a plant based diet or already committed to the lifestyle, Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month is for you!





Experience Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month now through August 31 Make your reservations for Maryland Vegan Restuarant Month

Nothing brings people and community together quite like good food. After starting with just a few restaurants and one week in 2017, the event has grown into a month long, state wide celebration with more than 20 participating restaurants! The mission of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week is to bridge the gap by increasing the awareness, benefits, and accessibility of a plant-based diet through a fun, innovative, and community-based experience.

There's truly something for everyone during the month. Try an amazing mocktail paired with an upscale plant-based menu at Oleum, featuring their Firestarter spicy pizza, Spicy Italian Melt panini, and seasonal cheesecake! Be sure to stop by Golden West for specials like Vegan Horchata bread pudding or a Biscoff milkshake!

Learn more and find participating restaurants here.