Everyman Theatre - The Skin of our Teeth

Posted at 1:20 PM, Dec 03, 2021
Everyman Theatre is gearing up for one of the most produced plays from the American canon, and the third offering in its LIVE 31st season, Thornton Wilder’s romp through the ages, THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH. The production at Everyman Theatre is directed by Associate Artistic Director Noah Himmelstein.

As relevant today as its original production in 1942, this inspiring piece of Americana uses humor, history, and mythology to highlight humanity’s drive to carry on against even the worst of odds. The Antrobus family narrowly escapes one cataclysmic disaster after another, yet George Antrobus and his quirky family somehow manage to survive, but only by the skin of their teeth!

The production runs from December 7, 2021 through January 2, 2022.

For more information, click here.

