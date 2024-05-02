Everyman Theatre - Summer Programs

This summer, Everyman is set to provide an exciting array of programs for K-8 students and unique experiences for adults!

Participants will delve into many artistic disciplines, fostering imagination and collaborative spirit. The program emphasizes the importance of self-care, offering sessions in improv, audition techniques, and on-camera confidence.

Also, this summer Everyman will transform its main stage into an exciting new venue with cocktail tables, a swanky bar, and all the glitz, glamour, with Baltimore, Broadway and Beyond: A Musical Evening with Felicia Curry and friends.

To wrap the 33rd season at Everyman, A Midsummer Night's Dream opens on May 12. The classic play explores themes of love, jealousy, and desire and features locally made sets and the Everyman Resident Company.

Whether you are looking for an enriching activity for young ones, or for yourself, Everyman has something for everyone.

Learn more about summer enrichment programs here.

Get tickets for upcoming shows, including A Midsummer Night's Dream and Baltimore, Broadway, and Beyond here.