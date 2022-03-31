Everyman Theatre - Sense and Sensibility

Watch
A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel Sense and Sensibility follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters—sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne—after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality.

Kate Hamill's adaptation brings a sense of joy and movement to the stage, with themes of womanhood and societal expectations that are still relevant in current times.

The show runs from April 5- May 1 at the Everyman Theatre, with streaming available for select shows. This show is best enjoyed by patrons 10 and over.

Learn more and get your tickets here.

