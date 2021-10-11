Everyman Theatre - Flyin' West

Everyman Theatre continues to welcome audiences back to live theatre with the second offering in its 31st season, Pearl Cleage’s gripping play, FLYIN’ WEST. The production at Everyman is directed by Associate Artistic Director and Resident Company Member Paige Hernandez and runs from October 5 to 31.

This is a story of overcoming tremendous odds. It’s 1898 and four African American women have left the racial violence and danger of the oppressive South and headed West to take their chances as pioneers on the harsh, undeveloped frontier of Nicodemus, Kansas. Taking advantage of the post-emancipation Homestead Act, these women laid claim to land with the hopes of finding the freedom that had been denied to them for so long. Cleage’s work explores themes of determination, racial pride, gender, intermarriage, and love to ultimately highlight the female empowerment that is evident in so many of her books, essays, poems, and plays.

Tickets start at just $29. Best enjoyed by patrons 12+

