Everyday wealth in America study reveals connection between contentment and financial well-being

The recently completed Everyday Wealth in America study from Edelman Financial Engines found that much of our life is connected to our financial well-being.

Bad credit or carrying lots of debt can not only cause everyday stress, it can also hold you back from milestones like buying a home or even advancing at work. The study found that credit card debt is the biggest financial obstacle to overcome, with 40% of those surveyed saying they owed $10,000 or more.

Gen X is feeling squeeze the most as they start to put kids through college while also caring for aging parents and loved ones.

The survey also found that nearly 3/4 of those asked say they stress less about money when working with a trusted financial professional. Financial experts can help you navigate these complex choices and give you peace of mind knowing your money is working for you.

Read the survey and contact a financial professional here.