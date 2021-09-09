Addiction recovery is never one size fits all, but some recovery centers use the same treatment plans for everyone.

Eric Gremminger is the founder of ERPHealth and recently celebrated 11 years sober. ERPHealth helps give the patient control over their recovery, and invites them to be a part of the care team. Patients assess their care on a weekly basis, which helps the care team personalize treatments. Studies have shown people are more likely to recover when they are invested in their own care and treatment.

Addiction affects everyone, and everyone deserves help. Recovery is always possible, even if you've tried before.

Learn more here.