Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

ERPHealth

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:39 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 15:13:16-04

Addiction recovery is never one size fits all, but some recovery centers use the same treatment plans for everyone.

Eric Gremminger is the founder of ERPHealth and recently celebrated 11 years sober. ERPHealth helps give the patient control over their recovery, and invites them to be a part of the care team. Patients assess their care on a weekly basis, which helps the care team personalize treatments. Studies have shown people are more likely to recover when they are invested in their own care and treatment.

Addiction affects everyone, and everyone deserves help. Recovery is always possible, even if you've tried before.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019