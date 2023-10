You may know Erica Kane from DC, Philadelphia, or Baltimore radio, but she's also the newest host of the WMAR 2BMore podcast.

Since taking over hosting duties earlier this year, Kane has focused on finding positive stories to tell about Baltimore. Our city has a vibrant culture and community, and 2BMore explores these through the lens of guests like city lawmakers, James Beard semi-finalists, and young entrepreneurs.

Listen to 2BMore here.

Reach out to Erica on social @ericakaneradio