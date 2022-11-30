November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to educate people about the prevalence of this condition.

About 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some point in their lifetime, and one-third of these patients will continue to have seizures despite being on anti-seizure medication. Seizures can impact the person with epilepsy as well as their care partners. Those with ongoing seizures experience stigma, school and employment limitations, cognitive issues and are at an increased risk of death.

Non-medicinal treatments like the RNS System from NeuroPace can be vital to treating epilepsy. The RNS System is a brain implant that monitors, records, and sends real-time data to recognize the first sign of seizures and send electrical pulses to prevent them before they start.

