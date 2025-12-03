Enjoy your holiday meal for less with Weis Holiday Rewards

The holiday season is in full swing, and part of the fun is planning the perfect holiday meal. Weis Markets Holiday Rewards program helps customers put together a delicious holiday dinner without breaking the bank.





Weis Rewards customers can earn one point for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases as well as 5x rewards points on select seasonal merchandise. From December 1 through December 24, customers can redeem those points for free or discounted items including main dishes and sides. Shoppers can also save on weekly hot buys and add ecoupons directly to their Weis Rewards Card!

Weis also makes entertaining a breeze with their party trays. Choose from a variety of options like hoagies, deli meats and cheeses, seafood, veggies, fruits, and even breakfast so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your guests.

